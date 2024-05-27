DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Space Yacht Pool Party

Skybar at Mondrian
Mon, 27 May, 1:00 pm
From Free
Space Yacht Pool Party

Space Yacht is teaming up with Wicked Paradise to bring you a day party at the most iconic pool in Los Angeles, Skybar.

Memorial Day Monday

Skybar Rooftop @ the legendary Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood

This is an 21 + event
Presented by Space Yacht LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Space Yacht

Venue

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

