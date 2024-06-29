DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: Chicago

Chicago IL, Location TBA
Sat, 29 Jun, 3:00 pm
DJChicago
$112.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chi-Town, we back. Following last year’s sell-out, the BR World Tour is charging in with a huge open-air day session. More details TBA.

Pre-sale tickets are sold out - join the waitlist for your chance at final tickets dropping soon.

Presented by Cuervo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Auris Presents
Venue

Chicago IL, Location TBA

Chicago, Illinois 60603, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

