'Rhythms & Roots Party' with Sammie Jean Cohen, Laura Hugo, Turbo Pastel, St. Rangers and more!

Palmer's Bar Patio
Fri, 19 Jul, 6:00 pm
$15.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Doors 6pm $12 advance $15 day of show $10 after 10

Singer-songwriter, Sammie Jean Cohen, hails from Minneapolis, but has also experienced life in the mountains of Montana and off grid deserts of Arizona. Her musical style seamlessly blends outlaw country...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
Lineup

Tennessee Stiffs, Corey Medina

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

