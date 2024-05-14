DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pure Chaos Comedy and DJ Night
Tuesday May 14th
Doors 8:00 PM
Show 8:30 PM
Breck Gordon and Eliot Thompson host a night of NYC's funniest standup comedy featuring Dan Carney, Sabeen Sadiq, Amber Singletary, Kenice Mobley, Alex Carabano, and Dave Ross....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.