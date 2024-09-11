DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hootananny Brixton Presents the 15 piece Brixton Chamber Orchestra performing Grime Orchestrated as well as a rude support lineup for a full night of Grime, 140, Brass & Bass!
Grime Orchestrated: Brixton Chamber Orchestra // Orchestral renditions of class...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.