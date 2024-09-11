DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grime Orchestrated

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hootananny Brixton Presents the 15 piece Brixton Chamber Orchestra performing Grime Orchestrated as well as a rude support lineup for a full night of Grime, 140, Brass & Bass!

Grime Orchestrated: Brixton Chamber Orchestra // Orchestral renditions of class...

This is an 18+ event (PHOTO ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.