Master Peace

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Master Peace

Peace Okezie, the brainchild behind Master Peace, does not mince his words. He needs to get things out and embodies the phrase, “If you’re going to say it, just say it.” While never careless or unsympathetic with his words, the phrase is an affirmation tha Read more

Event information

Master Peace brings his weird, wonderful and cacophonous musical world to the stage as an explosive part of this year’s Meltdown.

Peace Okezie, the brainchild behind Master Peace, does not mince his words. Luckily for us, his energy is upbeat and honest,...

This is a 14+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Master Peace

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

