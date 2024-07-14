Top track

Corinne Bailey Rae - New York Transit Queen

Somerset House Summer Series: Corinne Bailey Rae presents Black Rainbows

Somerset House
Sun, 14 Jul, 7:30 pm
£41.25

About

Marking her third appearance at Summer Series, following stand-out performances in 2006 and 2010, Leeds legend Corinne Bailey Rae presents a special live show for her acclaimed LP Black Rainbows.

Please be aware your tickets will be sent directly by Somerset House Trust.

Presented by Somerset House Trust in partnership with Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Corinne Bailey Rae

Venue

Somerset House

Strand, London WC2R 1LA
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

