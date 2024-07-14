DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Marking her third appearance at Summer Series, following stand-out performances in 2006 and 2010, Leeds legend Corinne Bailey Rae presents a special live show for her acclaimed LP Black Rainbows.
Please be aware your tickets will be sent directly by Somer...
