DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A WOMAN BECOMES A WOLF WHEN SHE LEARNS HOW TO SCREAM

The George Tavern
Mon, 6 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Music from - Sienna Bordello, Weaving in Purgatory and Wildwood Daddy

Poetry, Dance and Performance from Hannah Mason, Stella Pearce, Anastasia Freygang, Miranda Gray- Aragoneses, Rosie Pike, Marianne James, Iris Savatovsky, Aimee Ruhinda, Julia Kuniewicz...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scarlett Woolfe
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wildwood Daddy

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.