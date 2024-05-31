Top track

Gran Turismo

The Sons of Rainier, Chris Acker, Dylan Earl

The Sunset Tavern
Fri, 31 May, 9:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Advance: $15 ($19.57 after fees)

Day of: $20 ($25.75 after fees)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sunset Tavern
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Acker

Venue

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

