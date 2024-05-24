DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EISI DISI Tributo AC/DC en MADRID

Independance Club
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VIERNES 24 MAYO Vuelven los EISI DISI a la sala INDEPENDANCE de MADRID!!!!

Para muchos de sus seguidores, se trata de la mejor banda tributo a AC/DC del momento. En las DOS HORAS que dura su vibrante espectáculo harán un completo repaso del repertorio de...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de tutor legal y autorización
Organizado por Independance Club.
Lineup

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

