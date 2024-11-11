Top track

NIGHT FLIGHT - Parade

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Night Flight

Omeara
Mon, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
£16.93

About

Night Flight have announced they will play London's Omeara on Monday 11 November.

The announcement of the new date coincides with the release of new track Monster and the sell out of their EP launch event at London's Next Door Records.

This new date will...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Marshall Arts Ltd and Strange Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Night Flight

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

