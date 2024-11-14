DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jwles

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Thu, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jwles, ou le Zin pour les connaisseurs, vous donne rendez-vous à La Machine du Moulin Rouge le 14 novembre prochain !

Résident de Saint-Denis, le MC aux cheveux longs a été très actif récemment. Ayant grandi entre New York et Grasse, il cofonde LTR Worldw...

Tout public
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.
La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

