Sea Of Storms at GTL

Get Tight Lounge
Wed, 1 May, 6:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From Free

About

Your old pals SEA OF STORMS are coming out of retirement on Wednesday May 1st for an early weekday show at @gettightlounge with our buds @_safety (FL/NY) and Sub/Shop (first show Richmond allstar band). Doors are at 6pm, sounds at 6:30 and the show will b...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Get Tight Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sub/ Shop, Safety, Sea of Storms

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

