DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Your old pals SEA OF STORMS are coming out of retirement on Wednesday May 1st for an early weekday show at @gettightlounge with our buds @_safety (FL/NY) and Sub/Shop (first show Richmond allstar band). Doors are at 6pm, sounds at 6:30 and the show will b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.