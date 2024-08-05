Top track

Timber Timbre - Hot Dreams

Timber Timbre - Anfiteatro del Venda

Anfiteatro del Venda
Mon, 5 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsGalzignano Terme
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Timber Timbre è l’eclettico progetto capitanato dal compositore e cantante candese Taylor Kirk.

Fin dalle prime release indipendenti e dal primo album omonimo del 2009, la band ha sempre cambiato formazione e abbracciato un ampio ventaglio di generi ispir...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Timber Timbre

Lineup

Timber Timbre

Venue

Anfiteatro del Venda

Via Sottovenda, 35030 Galzignano Terme PD, Italy
Doors open7:45 pm

