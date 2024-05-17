DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shabazz Palaces live band show
unica data italiana
Il duo Shabazz Palaces è composto dal rapper Palaceer Lazaro e dal producer Ishmael Butler, mc dei Digable Planets: un mix unico di jazz d'avanguardia, funk, dub e rap.
L'esordio del grup...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.