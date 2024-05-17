Top track

Shakeem Shabazz - Play Time Is Over

Shabazz Palaces live band show

BIKO
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€24.50

About

Shabazz Palaces live band show
unica data italiana

Il duo Shabazz Palaces è composto dal rapper Palaceer Lazaro e dal producer Ishmael Butler, mc dei Digable Planets: un mix unico di jazz d'avanguardia, funk, dub e rap.

L'esordio del grup...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Shabazz Palaces

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

