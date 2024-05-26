DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Morgan Black & Friends: Sef Kombo, Kwamzy and more

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 26 May, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Morgan Black brings his Amapiano & Afro house party back to Jazz Cafe after an explosive sell-out last December.

His last event had headliner SKYLA TYLAA who shut it down, and for this one he's invited Sef Kombo to tear the roof off Jazz Cafe once again.....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sef Kombo, DJ Sef Kombo

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

