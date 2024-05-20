Top track

mary in the junkyard - marble arch

mary in the junkyard + No Windows + Molly Meaker

Heartbreakers
Mon, 20 May, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Honeymooner & So Young Magazine presents: Who Are You? #6

Some of our favourite new bands on one line up: mary in the junkyard + No Windows + Molly Meaker

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Honeymooner & So Young Magazine
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

No Windows, mary in the junkyard

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

