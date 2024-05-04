DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Morgane, illustratrice spécialiste de la couleur, vous emmène dessiner les plus beaux monuments et paysages chargés en pigments autour du Petit Bain, pour réaliser une série de minis originaux. Débutant(e)s bienvenu(e)s !
Durée : environ 2h30.
