Balade dessinée avec Morgane Guerry

Petit Bain
Sat, 4 May, 2:00 pm
WorkshopParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Morgane, illustratrice spécialiste de la couleur, vous emmène dessiner les plus beaux monuments et paysages chargés en pigments autour du Petit Bain, pour réaliser une série de minis originaux. Débutant(e)s bienvenu(e)s !

Durée : environ 2h30.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open2:00 pm

