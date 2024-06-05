DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DANDY ALIGHIERI

Mercato Fusina
Wed, 5 Jun, 9:30 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Un cabaret infernale, in cui i personaggi della letteratura vengono cantati, stravolti e rivisti in tutta la loro comicità!

Se questo evento è sold out non preoccuparti. Abbiamo tenuto metà della sala ad accesso libero fino a esaurimento posti: vieni dire...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da CISTÀ' - CittàStudi Acquabella Social District.

Lineup

Venue

Mercato Fusina

Piazza Andrea Fusina 3, 20133 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.