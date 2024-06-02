DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AUT Un viaggio con Peppino Impastato

Villaggio Barona
Sun, 2 Jun, 6:00 pm
TheatreMilano
Aut è un viaggio di un treno fantasma, un treno che corre su quelle rotaie che saranno la tomba di Peppino. Lui è seduto su quel treno e dal finestrino vede passare la sua vita. Vita che era lotta e politica. Il treno e la radio diventano teatro per raccon...

nessun limite
Presentato da Villaggio Barona.

Villaggio Barona

Via Ettore Ponti 21, 20143 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

