A Bit Much Comedy Show

ALPHAVILLE
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
ComedyNew York
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Robert Johnston is no stranger to being told he’s "a bit much" and the people who think so? They're right. In this case though, being a bit much is just what the doctor ordered. In this comedy variety show, Robert searches for the perfect co-host who can n...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ALPHAVILLE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open7:30 pm

