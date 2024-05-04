Top track

Oil Spill

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pardonnez-nous présente : Le Bal Mazette !

Le Mazette
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Oil Spill
Got a code?

About

De l'accordéon à la techno il n'y a qu'un pas que nous avons décidé de ne pas franchir pour ce premier long format au Mazette. 3 scènes pour 3 fois plus de plaisir avec des guests nutriscore A. De la scèno en veux tu en voilà, des surprises, des disques qu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Von Riu, Maté

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.