DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a very special Pop Punk Edition of Riot! At The Disco.
DJs Bar Mom and Topherssucks help all of us American idiots and basket cases appreciate all the small things, as they play the music of:
Green Day, Blink 182, Jimmy Eat World, Paramore,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.