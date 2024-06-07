DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Supa Dupa Fly

POP Brixton
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Expect only the flyest Dj's spinning R&B from Beyonce, Aaliyah, TLC, Missy, Usher, J.T, Mary J Blige, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ashanti & lots more! Hiphop from 2Pac, Bigge, Lil Kim, DMX, Jay-Z, Busta, Kanye, Drake, Lil Wayne the list goes on... Of course you...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Supa Dupa Fly.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

POP Brixton

Brixton Station Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8PQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

