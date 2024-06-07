DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Expect only the flyest Dj's spinning R&B from Beyonce, Aaliyah, TLC, Missy, Usher, J.T, Mary J Blige, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ashanti & lots more! Hiphop from 2Pac, Bigge, Lil Kim, DMX, Jay-Z, Busta, Kanye, Drake, Lil Wayne the list goes on... Of course you...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.