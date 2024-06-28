Top track

Kybba, Stylo G & Kalibwoy - HAMMA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stylo G, Kalibwoy, Limitlezz + More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 28 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a massive SOLD OUT show earlier this year with Kybba, Blaiz Fayah & Tribal Kush, we are back with another BIG international lineup of bass-infused dancehall...🔥

We are super excited to welcome 3 heavyweight artists for their FIRST ever Hootananny s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stylo G, Kalibwoy

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

