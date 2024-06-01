Top track

Autoestima Hasta el Cielo Perreo Hasta el Suelo

Keep Hush Live Madrid: Muakk X Felina Takeover

Secret Location Madrid
Sat, 1 Jun, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
About

Keep Hush Live returns to Madrid for a very special collaboration between the Muakk and Felina crews.

Location sent via SMS 24hr before

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bzzhound, Linapary, CRRDR

Venue

Secret Location Madrid

Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

