Top track

Mabilene - Old Magnolia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mabilene + Sara Jean Kelley

Citizen Vinyl
Thu, 27 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mabilene - Old Magnolia
Got a code?

About

Country artist Mabilene takes the Citizen Vinyl stage on Thursday, June 27. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sara Jean Kelly opens. $12 advance / $15 at the door.

A soulful siren born and raised in Houston, Texas, Mabilene grew up surrounded by country and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mabilene

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.