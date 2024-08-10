Top track

Lost & Found - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Guy J presents: We Are Lost

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 10 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost & Found - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

This August we meet at The Cause for one of our favourite showcases of the year, ‘We Are Lost’ Get ready for a day + night of Progressive House and Melodic Techno across the venue’s outdoors and indoors in the heart of East London.

Stay tuned for the line...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guy J

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.