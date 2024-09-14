DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Inside The Cure

La (2) de Apolo
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Si te gusta la música post punk y new wave, y si puedes bailar toda la noche como un murciélago volando, este doble concierto es para ti. So & the Banshees abrirá con el rock más creativo e incisivo del inicio los 80's.

Inside the Cure seguirá con un aut***...

Organizado por Vision Musique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.