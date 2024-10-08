DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch

Komedia Brighton
Tue, 8 Oct, 7:30 pm
TalkBrighton
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FORM Presents

Nobody’s Empire: an evening with Stuart Murdoch

In celebration of his debut novel - Readings, Songs & a Live Q&A

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
Stuart Murdoch

Komedia Brighton

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
