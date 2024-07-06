Top track

Left Lane Cruiser + Guest

Petit Bain
Sat, 6 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

« Bayport BBQ Blues » est le nouvel album studio du duo de blues préféré de l’Indiana, Left Lane Cruiser, composé de Freddy J IV à la guitare et au chant, et de Brenn « Sausage Paw » Beck à la batterie, à la planche à laver et au trash kit. L’album allie l...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
Lineup

Left Lane Cruiser

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

