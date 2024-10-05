Top track

Damien Jurado

South Pasadena Masonic Lodge
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Damien Jurado

with special guest Lilly Miller

10/5/2024 at South Pasadena Masonic Lodge

Play on, there’s no such thing as better days,” Damien Jurado sings on “Roger,” the sweeping wash of a song that opens Reggae Film Star, his 18...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Damien Jurado, Lilly Miller

Venue

South Pasadena Masonic Lodge

1126 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

