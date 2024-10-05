DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
Damien Jurado
with special guest Lilly Miller
10/5/2024 at South Pasadena Masonic Lodge
Play on, there’s no such thing as better days,” Damien Jurado sings on “Roger,” the sweeping wash of a song that opens Reggae Film Star, his 18...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.