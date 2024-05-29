DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mercredi Soir x House Of Underground: Prosumer, Eileen

Virage
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
From €6.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

29.05 - Mercredi Soir x House of Underground

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Mercredi 29 mai, c’est le label House of Underground qui prendra les reines de Virage avec des invités d’honneur, dont certains qui ont marqué les évènements House of Underground de...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Virage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Virage

26 Rue Hélène Et François Missoffe, 75017 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.