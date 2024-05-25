Top track

Hannah Wants - Cruel Intentions

Ritual presents Tiempo Soleado

Night Tales Loft
Sat, 25 May, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £23

About

This summer Ritual presents ‘Tiempo Soleado’

A series of day time tribal inspired parties taking place at east London’s brilliant NT’s Loft & rooftop.

Night Tale’s Loft features its spacious New York themed Loft space with thumping Function-One system pl...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
Lineup

Catz ’n Dogz, Catz 'N Dogz, Marcellus

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

