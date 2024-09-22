Top track

Luxury

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Azealia Banks

O2 Victoria Warehouse
Sun, 22 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£37.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Luxury
Got a code?

About

KILIMANJARO LIVE PRESENTS

Azealia Banks

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Kilimanjaro Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Azealia Banks

Venue

O2 Victoria Warehouse

Trafford Wharf Rd, Stretford, Manchester M17 1AB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.