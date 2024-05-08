DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chroma

Stanley Arts
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Music students from The BRIT School present Chroma at Stanley Arts

This is a PG event
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 4 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Stanley Arts

12 S Norwood Hill, London SE25 6AB, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

