Top track

Che cossè l'amor - 2018 Remaster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vinicio Capossela a Monte Sole

Il Poggiolo - Rifugio Re_Esistente
Sat, 6 Jul, 4:00 pm
GigsMarzabotto
€29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Che cossè l'amor - 2018 Remaster
Got a code?

About

Vinicio Capossela porta a Monte Sole Tredici canzoni urgenti, nato dalla necessità di affrontare e confrontarsi con le problematiche più stringenti del nostro tempo e vincitore della Targa Tenco per il Miglior Album. Il 26 settembre 2023 l’artista riceve l...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ozono Factory Aps, Crinali Aps

Lineup

Vinicio Capossela

Venue

Il Poggiolo - Rifugio Re_Esistente

Via San Martino 25, 40043 Marzabotto città metropolitana di Bologna, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.