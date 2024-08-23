DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Broadway Ravers—join us for our first-ever musical theater boat party!! We will set sail for a 3 hour tour through the NY Harbor, singing the words to our favorite show tunes, and bringing the 'Cell Block Tango' to life under the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and W
Read more
LPR presents Broadway Rave feat. Ryan McCartan: Rocks Off Concert Cruise Aboard The Liberty Belle on August 23rd, 2024
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
6:00 PM doors/boarding | 7:00 PM party/departure (21+)
More shows at http://LPR.com
Sign...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.