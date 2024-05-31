DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kaktos Sessions: Martista

Kaktos Botanical Society
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
DJBarcelona
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Viernes musicales en tu club privado favorito, Kaktos Botanical Society!

MARTISTA

Esta entrada no asegura la entrada al local si el aforo está completo.

Todas las edades.
Organizado por Kaktos Botanical Society.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Martista

Venue

Kaktos Botanical Society

Carrer Del Comte Borrell 147, 08015 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

