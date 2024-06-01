DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
POLIFONIC FESTIVAL MILANO
31 MAY, 1 — 2 JUNE 2024
#AnteFuture
2 DAYS PASS (Saturday and Sunday) - Parco Esposizioni Novegro
Saturday, June 1st
Main Stage
Antal, Gop Tun DJS (Gui Scott & Caio T), KinK & RAREDUB, Paula Tape, Suze Ijò
Botanical by Carn...
