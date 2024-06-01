Top track

Bye Bye Bye

Polifonic Festival Milano 2024 - 2Days Pass

Parco Esposizioni Novegro
1 Jun - 3 Jun
DJSegrate
From €45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

POLIFONIC FESTIVAL MILANO

31 MAY, 1 — 2 JUNE 2024

#AnteFuture

2 DAYS PASS (Saturday and Sunday) - Parco Esposizioni Novegro

Saturday, June 1st

Main Stage

Antal, Gop Tun DJS (Gui Scott & Caio T), KinK & RAREDUB, Paula Tape, Suze Ijò

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da POLIFONIC SRL.

Lineup

29
Antal, Gui Scott, Caio T. and 29 more

Venue

Parco Esposizioni Novegro

via Novegro s/n, V.le Esposizioni, 20054 Segrate MI, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

