Temper

Cafe Erzulie
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
On Friday, May 10th, join us at Café Erzulie for very special Temper Edition with GARDY GIRAULT TEDBOUNCE & CITIZEN B. A well curated line up for a combination of quality dj sets and great vibes with the help of our Hosts TANY.

  • Guaranteed Entry tickets...
This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ted Bounce, Citizen B

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

