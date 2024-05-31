Top track

Rigopolar - Espiral

Sirens: Rigopolar (Tour De Infinite / Duro)

Downtown LA
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On the night of May 31st we'll say the final goodbye to spring and welcome summer with a special guest: Rigopolar. He returns after 2 years with his unconventional mix, where sounds of italo disco and techno intertwine, guiding you through a mental odyssey...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sirens.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Downtown LA

Downtown, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

