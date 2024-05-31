DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On the night of May 31st we'll say the final goodbye to spring and welcome summer with a special guest: Rigopolar. He returns after 2 years with his unconventional mix, where sounds of italo disco and techno intertwine, guiding you through a mental odyssey...
