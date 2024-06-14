Top track

Brighten The Corners Festival 2024 - Friday

Multiple Venues, Ipswich
Fri, 14 Jun, 2:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Multi-venue festival Brighten The Corners returns to Ipswich this summer on Friday 14th & Saturday 15th June 2024 with headliners Ibibio Sound Machine and shame along with 70+ artists across the line up over 5 stages.

The multi-venue festival will take pl...

This is an 14+ event. 14-15s to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Brighten The Corners.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

16
Ibibio Sound Machine, Coach Party, Dave Okumu & the 7 Generations and 16 more

Venue

Multiple Venues, Ipswich

IP1 1DH, Ipswich, Suffolk, England, United Kingdom
Doors open2:30 pm

