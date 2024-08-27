DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nick Hart and Tom Moore + Liza Lo

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
Tue, 27 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After many years of collaborating in various guises, Nick Hart and Tom Moore are finally on the road as a duo. Both renowned interpreters of English traditional music, Tom's playing has been described as “ingenious” (The Guardian) and “irresistible” (The I...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Liza Lo, Nick Hart, Tom Moore

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

13 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

