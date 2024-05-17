DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Our 70s club night Cherry B returns to the Paper Dress dancefloor!
DJs Oli & Jordan (Telegram) & Charlie Salvidge (TOY) will be playing all sorts of Rock 'n' Roll stompers till 3am.
Expect to hear:
The Cramps, New York Dolls, The Runaways, Todd Rundgren...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs