DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

On Shenanigans Games Night

Big Penny Social
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FREE YOUR INNER CHILD with 'On Shenanigans', an entertainment collective putting on free events for the public designed to create a non-judgemental environment where adults can unleash their playful side.

Our games nights provide the opportunity for guest...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Penny Social
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.