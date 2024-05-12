Top track

LOOLOWNINGEN & THE FAR EAST IDIOTS - Placebo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loolowningen & the Far East Idiots + Glurge

ROZZ-TOX
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
GigsRock Island
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LOOLOWNINGEN & THE FAR EAST IDIOTS - Placebo
Got a code?

About

Tokyo-based avant-punk/alternative-blues trio, ink wash painting-like sounds and unicursal rhythms, for all wanderers.

All ages
Presented by OUTLETProgramme
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LOOLOWNINGEN & THE FAR EAST IDIOTS

Venue

ROZZ-TOX

2108 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.