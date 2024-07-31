Top track

The Homeless Gospel Choir - Armageddon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DEREK ZANETTI (The Homeless Gospel Choir) w/ Kayleigh Goldsworthy and Drew Thomson

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Homeless Gospel Choir - Armageddon
Got a code?

About

DEREK ZANETTI (The Homeless Gospel Choir)

with Kayleigh Goldsworthy and Drew Thomson

Wednesday, July 31st, 2024

Door at 7:00 PM / Show at 7:30 PM

All Ages

All Ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Derek Zanetti

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.