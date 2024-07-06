Top track

The Mysterines - Hormone

The Mysterines

The Boileroom
Sat, 6 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Mysterines, hailing from Liverpool, pack a punch with their electrifying brand of garage rock. Led by the dynamic Lia Metcalfe, their sound oscillates between gritty defiance and introspective musings, fueling anthems of rebellion and resilience. Georg...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mysterines

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

