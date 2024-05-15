Top track

Folktales @ The Folklore world music Jam

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Collective jam Join Simo Lagnawi & Francis Ssuna & Audio.Sync for this special May jam at Folklore Hoxton. Simo & Francis will invite an array of musicians - both established and emerging - to share the stage and improvise beautiful music in the warm & wel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simo Lagnawi, Audio.sync

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

